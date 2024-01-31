Supervisor Forums 2024: ‘Your Voice, Your Vote!’

This is a press release from KEET-TV:

Get ready for an exciting series of Candidate Forums presented by the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County in collaboration with KEET-TV. These live forums, held on February 5th, 7th, and 12th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., will prepare you for the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election, focusing on candidates vying for the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors positions.

You can contribute to the discussions! Submit your questions early by emailing leaguehumboldt@gmail.com. Your voice matters, so take the chance to shape the conversation and ask some questions.

Take advantage of the live broadcasts on KEET-TV’s main channel. Before the forums kick off each night, dial into the action as KEET’s phone lines open at 6:45 p.m. Call 707-445-0811 and have your questions ready to share with the operator.

Mark your calendar with the following broadcast schedule:

Monday, February 5th: Board of Supervisors Candidates for District 1. Candidates for this position include incumbent Rex Bohn and challengers Gordon Clatworthy and Gerald McGuire.

Wednesday, February 7th: Board of Supervisors Candidates for District 2. Candidates for this position include incumbent Michelle Bushnell and challengers Brian Roberts and Jeana McClendon.

Monday, February 12th: Board of Supervisor Candidates for District 3. Candidates for this position include incumbent Mike Wilson and challenger Rogelio “Roy” Gomez.

If you miss the live broadcasts, don’t worry! KEET will share the recorded broadcasts on its YouTube Channel and KEET.org/candidateforums. Redwood Community

Radio, KMUD, is set to rebroadcast the LWVHC forums on February 6th, 8th, and 13th, airing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tune in to Garberville at 91.1, Eureka at 88.1, Laytonville at 90.3, and Shelter Cove at 99.5.

Join us in this informative journey to empower voters and shape the future of Humboldt County. Your participation makes a difference.