Senators Demand Answers on DOD’s Failure to Release 2023 Chinese Military Companies List

**Click here to download video. Click here to download audio.**

WASHINGTON – As required by Section 1260H of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense (DOD) is obligated to annually publish the names of “Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the United States. Lawmakers passed this provision with bipartisan support to counter the People’s Republic of China’s Military-Civil Fusion strategy, which eliminates barriers between China’s civilian research and commercial sectors, and its military and defense industrial sectors.

In response to the DOD failing to uphold the requirement by not producing the list in 2023, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined his colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, reiterating the importance of releasing the list and requesting a briefing on why the law was not followed.

Senator Cramer’s remarks on the letter may be viewed here and below.

“In a secretive and exploitative manner, China is acquiring the intellectual property, key research, and technological advancements of the world’s citizens, researchers, scholars, and private industry in order to advance its military aims. […] To counter that effort, it is imperative that the Department of Defense continues to release the “Chinese military companies” list,” wrote the senators. “The public release of this list ensures that U.S. and international companies are aware of specific Chinese entities that are supporting China’s military ambitions.”

“We request a briefing on why the Department of Defense failed to produce the “Chinese military companies” list in 2023, as mandated by Section 1260H of the FY2021 NDAA,” the letter concluded. “As part of that briefing, we request an update on the process for determining how the Department of Defense develops, updates, and publishes the list.”

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC). Additional cosigners include U.S. Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Rick Scott (R-FL).

Click here for the letter.