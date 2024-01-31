Sen. Cramer: Department of Transportation Awards Nearly $4 Million to North Dakota Airports

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced an award of $3,984,102 to airports across the state of North Dakota. This Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) funding will be distributed as follows:

$2,566,048 to Bismarck Municipal Airport for the construction of a service road to the snow removal equipment building.

$728,354 to Minot International Airport for installation of 17,000 feet of drainage improvements.

$304,000 to the Devils Lake Airport Authority for the second phase of reconstructing 1,250 square yards of the existing aviation apron pavement

$173,000 to Cando Municipal Airport Authority for the reconstruction of the existing runway lighting system.

$144,000 to the Bowman County Airport Authority to fund the final phase of construction on a new 8,000 square foot steel hanger for aircraft storage and maintenance service.

$38,700 to the Casselton Robert Miller Regional Airport Authority for the final phase of construction for a project rehabilitating 3,900 feet of runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.

$30,000 to the Mott Municipal Airport Authority to complete the final phase of septic system installation.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act established the AIG program, which provides funding to airports for modernization and safety projects.