El Paso Sector Agents rescue multiple injured individuals

El PASO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso Sector kept busy in their humanitarian efforts as they rescued five individuals over the course of the last two weeks.

On Jan. 20, at approximately 2:00 p.m., agents assigned to the Alamogordo Station received a call from Ysleta Station to assist in locating an injured hunter who had suffered an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries to his leg. Agents responded to the area, including one Emergency Medical Technician, and located the subject. Agents conducted a preliminary assessment and observed what appeared to be a broken ankle. Agents administered fluids intravenously, stabilized the injured male and carried the hunter out of the mountain and transported him to Dell City, Texas.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 12:19 a.m., agents from Santa Teresa Station received an emergency call from New Mexico State Police advising of a lost individual northwest of the Santa Teresa International Port of Entry. Agents arrived on-scene and located the individual who was immediately medically evaluated. The 31-year-old migrant from Guatemala was then transported to the station for processing under Title 8 authority.

On Jan. 22, agents assigned to the Ysleta Station intercepted a group of migrants, one of which experience an unspecified controlled substance withdrawal. The 35-year-old male from Mexico, was provided initial medical care by agents and on-site contract medical personnel at the station. The subject was transported to a local hospital for advanced medical care.

On Jan. 23, agents assigned to the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station assisted two individuals involved in a semi tractor trailer rollover accident on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces, New Mexico. Upon arriving to the accident, agents immediately rendered assistance and looked for other possible injured individuals. Agents noticed the truck driver was stuck in the cab of the commercial truck and removed the windshield to provide the driver with an exit from the vehicle. Agents also observed various facial injuries on the passenger. Agents requested Emergency Medical Services for advanced care and medical treatment.

On Jan. 29, at approximately 1:40 a.m., agents assigned to Ysleta Station encountered an injured migrant inside the American Canal east of Yarbrough Dr. who had fallen from the concrete apron near the bollard fencing. With the assistance of the El Paso Fire Department, the agents were able to extract the 32-year-old female from Guatemala from the canal. She sustained injuries to her left leg and was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

The El Paso Sector has conducted 160 rescues since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024 through December.

“These rescues demonstrate the compassion of El Paso Sector Agents who often place their lives at risk to rescue individuals exposed to dangerous circumstances in the harsh and remote terrain,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “If it wouldn’t be for the unwavering life-saving commitment of our agents, the outcome in these incidents could have been deadly.”

The U.S. Border Patrol is bringing attention to these dangers and keeping the public informed. We ask the public to assist in messaging to people on both sides of the border to avoid crossing the border illegally for any reason. The risk is not worth the potential loss of human life.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.