Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,445 in the last 365 days.

Supporting Students Reentering After Suicide Related Absences (Re-EntryTraining)

“One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone,” said Shannon L. Alder.

Frequently, staff feel unprepared to support a student or colleague who is returning to school following suicidal behavior. Training assists staff in knowing what to look for and how to provide support for successful re-entry, including:

  • add your Checklist for developing re-entry procedures
  • safety re-entry plans
  • teacher tips for supporting students ext here

You just read:

Supporting Students Reentering After Suicide Related Absences (Re-EntryTraining)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more