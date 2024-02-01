SCCG Management Announces Partnership with GroundLevel Insights for AI Consumer Analysis Platform

SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory & consultancy for the gambling industry, announces its partnership with AI analytics company, GroundLevel Insights.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory and consultancy for the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with innovative analytics company, GroundLevel Insights. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge consumer analytics to the sports, betting, and gambling sectors.

Founded in 2019, GroundLevel Insights specializes in utilizing its proprietary artificial intelligence platform to track the physical movement of consumers. By aggregating anonymous, privacy-compliant location data, the company provides invaluable insights into customer behaviors and competitive landscapes. Their sophisticated technology taps into data from mobile apps, CCTV cameras, sensors, and maps, monitoring over 250 million devices monthly.

Asif R. Khan, Founder & CEO of GroundLevel Insights, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to partner with SCCG to bring our visitor analytics and insights to new clients in the sports, betting, and gambling sectors. Their expertise in the area is unparalleled, and I know that together we can make great strides in enabling these brands to measure sponsorship ROI."

SCCG Management, with its extensive portfolio of over 100 client partners across every sector of the gambling industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in global distribution, business development, capital raising, and more. This partnership will leverage SCCG's deep industry connections and expertise to introduce Ground Level Insights' advanced analytics solutions to a broader market.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, commented on the partnership: "Aligning with Ground Level Insights is a natural step for SCCG. Their innovative approach to consumer analytics is a game-changer for our clients and network. By integrating their advanced AI-driven insights, we can offer our clients unparalleled data-driven strategies to optimize their operations and maximize their return on investment. This partnership is not just about enhancing business performance; it's about shaping the future of the gambling industry."

This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize how businesses in the sports, betting, and gambling sectors understand and engage with their customers. With SCCG's expertise and Ground Level Insights' innovative technology, the partnership is poised to deliver exceptional value to clients and transform the landscape of consumer analytics in the industry.

ABOUT GROUNDLEVEL INSIGHTS

GroundLevel Insights founded in 2019 is a proprietary artificial intelligence platform rooted in tracking the physical movement of consumers by aggregating anonymous, privacy-compliant location data and providing clients with insights on both their customers and competitors. We turn visitors into value! GroundLevel taps into data from mobile apps, CCTV cameras, sensors, maps and more. The powerful dataset includes over 250 million devices monitored per month lassoed into an elegant, customizable dashboard that allows for bespoke insights.

www.groundlevelinsights.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

