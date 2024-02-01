Celebrating Diversity and Impact: MLWPR, the Leading Black-Owned PR Agency in Las Vegas

OVU Los Angeles Pitch Competition

We are seeing DEI programs being dismantled and the support given to black-owned brands is dwindling. Media attention is imperative for these founders to get their stories heard and attract clients.” — Monique Webber

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we usher in Black History Month, it is the perfect time to celebrate and recognize the remarkable contributions of black-owned public relations agencies that are making a significant impact in the industry. Among these trailblazers is MLWPR, the only black-owned public relations agency based in Las Vegas, dedicated to championing Minority-owned, Locally-owned, and Women-owned businesses within the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors.

Since its establishment in 2020, MLWPR has emerged as a leading force in the world of public relations, providing exceptional services to businesses of all sizes. The agency's commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion has earned it accolades and recognition, including being named an Honoree at the prestigious 2023 PR Net's Next Generation Awards.

Highlighting MLWPR's dedication to fostering positive change is their recent accomplishment of securing a $20,000 grant from Our Village United and Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. This achievement follows their success in securing grants from Skip and the BeyGood Foundation in 2023, further underscoring their commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses.

Monique Webber, the owner of MLWPR, boasts an impressive 23 years of experience in the public relations industry. She has observed a shift in the PR landscape concerning diversity and equity. Webber remarked, "We are seeing DEI programs being dismantled, and the support that was given to black-owned brands in 2021 is dwindling. These brands still need exposure, access to services, and funding to succeed in the market. Media attention is imperative for these founders to get their stories heard and attract more clients, ultimately leading to increased sales."

MLWPR was founded during the George Floyd movement with a mission to address the underrepresentation of minority-owned brands, particularly black-owned businesses, in the industry. The agency recognized that some companies were merely paying lip service to diversity and equity by posting a black square on social media without genuinely incorporating these principles into their ethos. In August 2020, MLWPR embarked on its journey by representing seven black-owned brands (including House of Aama, Melanin Haircare, Eve Milan NY, Mina Roe, etc), aiming to highlight underrepresented founders and increase visibility for their businesses. With a diverse team of women, they are uniquely positioned to pitch and craft stories that promote equity and diversity in the fashion, business, and beauty sectors.

Webber, a solopreneur, faced numerous challenges in 2023 that tested her resilience and determination. Many of her clients were affected by inflation and rising manufacturing costs, impacting their PR budgets and leading to a significant reduction in the agency's client roster. Amid these professional challenges, Webber was diagnosed with breast cancer, adding a tremendous emotional and physical strain to her journey. Despite these adversities, Webber remains steadfast in her commitment to her clients and her mission to promote diversity and inclusion in the PR industry.

As we celebrate Black History Month, MLWPR stands as a shining example of a black-owned public relations agency that continues to inspire and make a difference in the world of PR. With their unwavering dedication to diversity and equity, they are sure to continue breaking barriers and creating opportunities for underrepresented businesses.

For media inquiries, please contact:

MLWPR

www.mlwfashionpr.com

Monique@mlwpr.com

702.867.2400