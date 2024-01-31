Vietnamese, Swedish state audit agencies beef up collaboration

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI – A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Bùi Quốc Dũng visited the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO) on January 29-30 after attending the 22nd meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Finland.

At a working session with the Swedish NAO’s representatives, Dũng spoke highly of the office’s contributions to bilateral and multilateral ties. 

He suggested the two agencies step up experience exchange and promote bilateral cooperation, suggesting the Swedish NAO further support and cooperate with the SAV at multilateral forums like INTOSAI.

Deputy Auditor General of the Swedish NAO Claudia Gardberg Morner noted her hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries and the two agencies, saying the Swedish NAO stands ready to share its experience and help the SAV in technical training, especially in such areas as environmental auditing, and the implementation and development of audit standards.

On this occasion, the two delegations engaged in a seminar during which they shared experience in implementing international audit standards and audit activities in the field of environment. — VNS

