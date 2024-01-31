Shaftsbury Barracks / Luring a Child / Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B3002345

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: Reported on July 22nd, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Luring a Child - T13 VSA 2828, Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor Outside the Presence of a Minor - T13 VSA 2802a

ACCUSED: Richard H. Wulff

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 22nd 2022, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a case involving disseminating indecent material to a minor and luring a child. Probable cause was developed to charge Richard H. Wulff, age 35, of Cambridge, NY, with the offense of luring a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor; outside the presence of a minor. The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Richard and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on February 1st, 2024, at 1230 hours. Richard was released on his own recognizance.

The Vermont State Police were assisted during the investigation by the New York State Police and Kentucky State Police.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 1st, 2024, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.