Come Work With Us in the Office of Arts and Culture

Are you passionate about arts and culture and interested in working with us to better support Boston’s arts ecosystem? Check out some of the current opportunities we have available in our office:

Director of Cultural Planning

We're hiring a Director of Cultural Planning who will oversee the creation and implementation of policies and programs related to cultural space planning, artist housing, cultural facilities funding, and more.

 

Communications Director

We're hiring a Communications Director who will take leadership of the office's communications strategy, working with artists, MOAC team members, City departments, and community partners to tell the stories of the innovative leaders, programs, events, and services at the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

Galleries and Exhibition Manager

We're hiring a Galleries and Exhibition Manager who will curate and develop the art galleries in Boston City Hall, the Strand Theatre, and other City-owned sites.

