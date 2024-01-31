Submit Release
About the meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Special Representative of the MFA of Japan for Central Asia, the Caucasus and GUAM

31 January 2024

About the meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Special Representative of the MFA of Japan for Central Asia, the Caucasus and GUAM

On January 31, 2024, in the Foreign Ministry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, the Caucasus and GUAM Ikegami Masaki.

During the meeting, key aspects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan were touched upon, which is traditionally based on the principles of long-term friendship, trust and mutual understanding. It was noted that a special role in expanding bilateral relations is given to the development of contacts at the highest level.

Apart from that, the sides discussed preparation process for the first high-level Summit of the participating countries of Central Asia and Japan, scheduled for 2024 in Astana, and also emphasized that in 2024 the 20th anniversary of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue will be celebrated, which was created at the initiative of Japan.

