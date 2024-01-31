House Judiciary Committee Approves Two Attorney General’s Office Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Two South Dakota Attorney General legislative bills were approved Wednesday by the State House Judiciary Committee.

*** Senate Bill 26 would clarify the membership of the five-member Open Meeting Commission to include Deputy State’s Attorneys. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24893

*** Senate Bill 27 would fix a statutory conflict concerning removal from the sex offender registry. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24894

“These two bills help improve the Open Meeting Commission and the sex offender registry,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley, who spoke in support of both bills. “We appreciate the continued support of legislators for public safety.”

Both bills now go to the full House. Since the bills already have been approved by the State Senate, if approved by the House, the bills would go to the Governor for her signature.

-30-