I-25 OVERNIGHT CLOSURE ALLOWS FOR NEEDED WORK THROUGH CASPER

CASPER, Wyo. – Overnight travelers of Interstate 25 through Casper early Thursday morning are likely to encounter a detour as they enter the downtown area.

A short-term closure of the interstate will allow for much needed maintenance and traffic safety work in the area of the current bridge project over the North Platte River and Center Street. To do this work, the safest and fastest option is to close the interstate between Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail and the Events Drive/Shoshoni Bypass interchanges.

During the closure, all interstate traffic will be detoured: Southbound traffic at the Events Drive/Shoshoni Bypass interchange to Amoco Road and northbound traffic at the Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail interchange to Amoco Road. All on and off ramps west of Beverly to the Bypass will be closed. The southbound on ramp from East Yellowstone Highway will remain open.

The closure is expected to happen after midnight. The goal is to have all work completed and the interstate reopened by the morning rush. However issues arise and delays do happen so it may be wise to plan an alternate route for Thursday morning’s commute.

