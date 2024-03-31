Paragon Home Designs, LLC Honored with the Prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award
EVANS , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable achievement that highlights the power of dreams and dedication, Paragon Home Designs has been bestowed with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious honor, determined by the votes of customers and the community, underscores the firm's commitment to excellence in architectural design and client service.
Paragon Home Designs has redefined the essence of home design. Their philosophy is simple yet profound: a home should be tailored to one’s unique lifestyle, not just a structure. This customer-centric approach, combined with unparalleled creativity and innovation, has earned Paragon Home Designs the trust and admiration of a diverse clientele, ranging from aspiring homeowners to custom home builders.
The Best of Georgia Awards, known for recognizing outstanding businesses and services, identified Paragon Home Designs as a leader in its field. Their approach to design is akin to crafting a custom-tailored suit; it's about creating the perfect fit, a space that flows seamlessly with the rhythms of everyday life, ensuring comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.
Paragon’s services, which include everything from 3D rendering to handicap-accessible design, go beyond technical proficiency. They offer comprehensive printing services, providing large format prints (24 x 36 inches) that help clients visualize their future homes in great detail. Their expertise extends to creating As Built Drawings, an invaluable resource for understanding the existing conditions of a building, which is particularly useful for renovation or expansion projects.
Their remodel design services and addition plans demonstrate their capability to transform existing spaces into areas that better suit the evolving needs of their clients. For those looking to expand their residential footprint, Paragon Home Designs offers accessory dwelling and multi-family unit plans, catering to a diverse range of housing needs. Spec Home Design and comprehensive residential planning are also part of their repertoire, ensuring that each project is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical and sustainable.
At the heart of Paragon's philosophy is the core principle of INTEGRITY, a standard that resonates through the tireless dedication of their remarkable staff—Ron Delagrange and Lacey Weeks, both Draftsmen 2, along with Mattison Nutt, the Administrative Assistant and Project Coordinator. They are the backbone of the pursuit to realize the aspirations of every American who dares to Dream. The Management team, including Savannah Smith, Chief Architectural Designer/President, and Kay Goodin, Administrative Director, are honored and blessed to work alongside such a distinguished team. Together, they are committed to upholding the excellence that Paragon Home Designs is known for.
Savannah Smith, the president of Paragon Home Designs, expresses her gratitude: “This award is a reflection of our team's passion and commitment to bringing our clients' dreams to life. We are honored and humbled by this recognition from our community and customers. It inspires us to continue creating spaces that are not just buildings, but embodiments of dreams and aspirations. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your PLANS!”
Location: 809 A Oakhurst, Drive
Evans, GA 30809
Paragon Home Designs
Location: 809 A Oakhurst, Drive
Evans, GA 30809
Paragon Home Designs
