Motor Vehicle crash - Expect Delays

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

I89 SB in the area of Mile Marker 102 Milton is currently backed up due to a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





Thank you





Christie Raymond

Dispatcher 1

Vermont State Police - Williston

802-878-7111



