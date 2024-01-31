Motor Vehicle crash - Expect Delays
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
I89 SB in the area of Mile Marker 102 Milton is currently backed up due to a 3 car motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
