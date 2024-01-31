Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the perishable goods transportation market size is predicted to reach $20.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the perishable goods transportation market is due to the rising demand for processed food. North America region is expected to hold the largest perishable goods transportation market share. Major players in the perishable goods transportation market include UPS Healthcare Logistics Inc., DHL Global Forwarding, Maersk Line Limited, Hapag-Lloyd AG, C. H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., The Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha- NYK Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Ltd.

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Segments

•By Product: Meat, Fish and Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionary

•By Technology: Isothermal, Reefer, Freezer

•By Mode of Transportation: Sea, Air, Rail, Road

•By Geography: The global perishable goods transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Perishable goods transportation refers to the transportation of goods that are temperature- or time-sensitive in refrigerated vehicles equipped with a controlled temperature system. They are used to transport goods while maintaining the quality and effectiveness of the goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Characteristics

3. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Perishable Goods Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Perishable Goods Transportation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

