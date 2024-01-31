Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 01, 2024
Public Affairs
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 01, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|WOUB Center for Public Media
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Olentangy Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Sandusky City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Hilliard City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Fairborn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Xenia Community School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greeneview Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hamilton
|Princeton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Sylvania City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Stark State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Barberton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Joint Emergency Medical Services
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Eastwood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mid County Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 01, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
