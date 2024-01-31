Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 01, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens WOUB Center for Public Media
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Olentangy Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Sandusky City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Hilliard City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Fairborn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Xenia Community School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greeneview Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hamilton Princeton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Sylvania City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Morgan Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Stark State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Barberton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Warren Joint Emergency Medical Services
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Eastwood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mid County Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 01, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

