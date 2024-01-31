Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 01, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 01, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens WOUB Center for Public Media

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Olentangy Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Sandusky City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Washington Court House City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Hilliard City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

New Albany-Plain Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Fairborn City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Xenia Community School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greeneview Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hamilton Princeton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Sylvania City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Morgan Morgan-Meigsville Rural Water District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Port Clinton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Stark State College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Barberton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Warren Joint Emergency Medical Services

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wood Eastwood Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mid County Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 01, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.