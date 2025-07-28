Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Northwest Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Athens
|Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|York Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Union Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Brown County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Village of Millville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Conotton Valley Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Union Township Joint Economic Development District 7 [Round Bottom Road JEDD]
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Vernon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Virginia Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Brecksville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|University Heights City Beautiful Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Washington Park Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia County
Special Audit
5/10/2023 TO 2/6/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Greene
|Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Londonderry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Blanchard River Enhancement Project
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Village of Sinking Spring
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|New London Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Madison Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Madison Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Village of Gratiot
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Lake Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Village of St. Henry
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|MonDay Community Correctional Institution
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Land Reutilization Corporation
2/20/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Salt Lick Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Glenford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Village of Darbyville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Camp Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Twin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Ross County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Scott Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Shelby
|Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|City of Marietta
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Village of Edon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
