Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Athens Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont York Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Union Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Brown Brown County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Village of Millville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Carroll Conotton Valley Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Union Township Joint Economic Development District 7 [Round Bottom Road JEDD]
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Vernon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Virginia Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Brecksville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
University Heights City Beautiful Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Washington Park Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Gallia Gallia County
Special Audit
5/10/2023 TO 2/6/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Greene Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Londonderry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Blanchard River Enhancement Project
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Village of Sinking Spring
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Holmes Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron New London Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Jefferson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake Madison Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Madison Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Licking Village of Gratiot
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Logan Lake Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Village of St. Henry
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery MonDay Community Correctional Institution
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Land Reutilization Corporation
2/20/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Hopewell Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paulding Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Perry Salt Lick Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Glenford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Village of Darbyville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Pike Camp Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Preble Twin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross Ross County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Scott Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Hopewell Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Shelby Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington City of Marietta
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Village of Edon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

