Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Combined Allen County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Athens Athens County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont York Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Union Township Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Brown County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Village of Millville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Carroll Conotton Valley Union Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Union Township Joint Economic Development District 7 [Round Bottom Road JEDD]

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Miami Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Vernon Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Virginia Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Brecksville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit University Heights City Beautiful Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Washington Park Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Gallia Gallia County

Special Audit

5/10/2023 TO 2/6/2024 Special Audit FFR

Greene Greene County Combined Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Londonderry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Blanchard River Enhancement Project

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Village of Sinking Spring

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Holmes Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron New London Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jefferson Jefferson County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Knox Mount Vernon City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake Madison Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Madison Joint Recreation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Licking Village of Gratiot

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Logan Lake Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Village of St. Henry

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery MonDay Community Correctional Institution

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Land Reutilization Corporation

2/20/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Hopewell Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Perry Salt Lick Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Glenford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pickaway Village of Darbyville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pike Camp Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Preble Twin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross Ross County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Sandusky Scott Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Seneca Hopewell Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Shelby Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington City of Marietta

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Williams Village of Edon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

