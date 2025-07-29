Former Gallia County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Repays $1,324.35 in Improper Travel Expenses

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,324.35 was issued Tuesday against a former executive director of the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission, who was improperly paid for personal travel.

John Thomas repaid the total in March 2025 under a special audit conducted by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU launched an investigation in December 2023 after a financial audit raised allegations that Thomas was paid for personal travel.

SIU determined Thomas, who ultimately resigned from his position in February 2024, had left a National Association of County Veterans Service Officers Training Conference in June 2023 early to travel to Las Vegas with his wife.

Thomas was paid for three days on the jobs plus travel expenses for time when he was no longer in attendance at the conference.

SIU presented the information to a special prosecutor appointed by the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, who declined to pursue criminal charges.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 142 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

