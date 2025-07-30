Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,126 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Bath Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashland Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens City of Nelsonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Canaan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Morgan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lemon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities dba F.F. Mueller Residential Center - Blue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Clinton Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Priority High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Harrison Village of New Athens
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Village of Adena
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Wintersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Perry Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Logan Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Smith Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Leading Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Salisbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Switzerland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Preble Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Scioto County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Canton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Minerva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more