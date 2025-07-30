Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 31, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Bath Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Athens
|City of Nelsonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Canaan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Morgan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lemon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities dba F.F. Mueller Residential Center - Blue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Clinton
|Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Priority High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Harrison
|Village of New Athens
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Village of Adena
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Wintersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Perry Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Smith Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Leading Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Salisbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Switzerland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Scioto County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Canton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Minerva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
