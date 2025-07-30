Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Perry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Bath Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashland Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Athens City of Nelsonville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Canaan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Morgan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lemon Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities dba F.F. Mueller Residential Center - Blue

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Clinton Green Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Columbiana Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Priority High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Harrison Village of New Athens

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Village of Adena

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Wintersville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Perry Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Logan Greater Logan County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Smith Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Leading Creek Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Salisbury Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Switzerland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Preble Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Scioto County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Canton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Minerva

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Tallmadge City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

