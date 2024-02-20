Inspiring Story of NBA Pioneer Wataru Misaka Set for Spring Release

Emily Inouye Huey Wat Kept Playing: The Inspiring Story of Wataru Misaka and His Rise to the NBA

“Wat Kept Playing: The Inspiring Story of Wataru Misaka and His Rise to the NBA” introduces children to a journey of breaking barriers and making history

We focus so much on divisions, and not enough on our shared humanity. Wat’s life and accomplishments remind us that barriers like height and prejudice can be challenged.” — Emily Inouye Huey