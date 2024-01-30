RE: Crash - backed up traffic

Traffic is up and running again smoothly.

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 4:43 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Crash - backed up traffic

Interstate 89 NB MM 89.1 South Burlington is moving slow due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.