DORIS HOWE SHARES HER ANALYSIS OF HUMAN BEHAVIOR

The Shaws Multiplied

Doris Howe gave her insights on how family bonds can affect behavior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family ties can influence human behavior in a variety of ways. With families and relatives looking out for one another, each member's habits and treatment are shared. Certain family customs and behaviors are sometimes passed down through generations and bloodlines.

The Shaws lived in a small town whose members were as diverse as they were united by blood. In this book, “The Shaws Multiplied”, Doris Howe shares a colorful portrayal of the setting and characters. From the resilient matriarch to the adventurous siblings, each character is beautifully drawn, revealing a story of love, loss, and the enduring strength of familial ties.

Howe's storytelling sweeps readers through the Shaws' world, vividly bringing it to life. She captures the essence of the human experience with intriguing and captivating words, depicting each character's journey with realism and depth.

Doris Howe has dedicated her life to helping and supporting people. She has been a missionary for a long time. Alongside her social worker work in a private adoption agency, With all of that on her plate, she has even provided assistance to young women who need her help in any way.

"The Shaws Multiplied" is set to captivate hearts and minds alike. Available now at all major book retailers.

