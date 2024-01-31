2024 C. Everett Koop National Health Award Applications Are Now Open

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

Apply Now for Koop Award Recognition

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project is now accepting applications for the 2024 C. Everett Koop National Health Award, which recognizes exemplary workplace health and well-being programs.

Applications for the Koop Award can be found at www.thehealthproject.com and are due by May 31, 2024.

For thirty years, The Health Project, a non-profit, has presented annual awards to organizations with documented evidence that their programs improve employee health and achieve positive business results.

Recent winners include Idaho National Labs, DTE, Denso, University of Michigan, Quest Diagnostics, Ericsson, and Baylor College of Medicine.

This year, the award application process has been updated based on past applicant and Advisory Council input. The application now provides greater clarity and guidance on application requirements and best practices.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations with comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to improve workforce health, well-being, and produce meaningful business results,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President, and CEO of The Health Project. “We are committed to making it easier for organizations to apply for the C. Everett Koop Award while at the same time maintaining our rigorous standards for the award.”

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late C. Everett Koop MD, former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson.

The Health Project’s mission is to define, promote, and increase the adoption of organizational health and well-being practices that translate into measurable operational impact.

The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to workplace programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.

More information about award-winning programs can be found at http://thehealthproject.com.