Christina Freitas and Nevaeh Beyer: Mother and Daughter Died January 21, 2024

Christina Freitas

On January 21, 2024, Christina Freitas and Nevaeh Beyer, a mother and her daughter, were taken from our lives far sooner than ever imagined. Passing as one, in a single instant, they take with them the light of two bright futures that can never be renewed. We survive this sorrow knowing that those who pass from our sight will never pass from our lives so long as we hold them in our hearts.

Christina (42), born in Arcata, CA on October 16, 1981, grew up in Rio Dell, CA after moving from Smith River. She attended Rio Dell Elementary School and graduated from Fortuna High School. Having a kind and caring personality, and a spirit filled with fun and love, she made friends easily. She was able to see, and even enhance, the best qualities in those around her. Hers was a love and a heart that will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Nevaeh Beyer (9), born in Fortuna, CA on November 11, 2014, lived in Rio Dell with her mother Christina and attended Rio Dell Elementary School. She was a happy and friendly third-grade student enjoying nothing more than being with her friends and making her parents and grandparents laugh. She was smart, independent, funny, and loved by all who knew her. Her infectious smile lit more hearts than she could ever have known. Playing with her dog, riding horses, and enjoying her family are only a few of the things she enjoyed during her short but full life.

Neveah Beyer

Christina is survived by Linda Freitas (mother), Joe Freitas and Mericia Melo (father & girlfriend), Cliff, Liz, Logan, and Cameron Freitas (brother & family), Jason Freitas and Sidney Melendy (brother & girlfriend), Joe Enes (uncle), Natal Mendes (aunt), Helio Mendes (uncle), and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Nevaeh is survived by Jacob P. Beyer (father), siblings: Jacob, Brody, and Brooklyn Beyer,

Tena Beyer (grandmother), Robert Beyer (grandfather), Linda Freitas (grandmother), Joe Freitas (grandfather), Cliff Freitas (uncle), Jason Freitas (uncle), Liz Freitas (aunt), Jessica Beyer (aunt), Chace Pancoast (uncle), Joseph Beyer (uncle), Nadie Roop (aunt), and cousins: Logan and Cameron Freitas, Kaiden Martin, Dylan Barmlett, Aries Korbly, and Bryce Pancoast.

Funeral services will be held at Ferndale Catholic Church on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10am, with a private interment to follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna.

A celebration of Christina’s and Nevaeh’s life will be held after at Fortuna Fire Department.

The tears we shed in remembering lives lost

Remind the living of loves true cost

Though I know this is not the end

Until I see you again, my heart cannot mend.