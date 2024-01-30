Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Death investigation, non-suspicious
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24B1000694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang, Detective Sgt. Dan Hall
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: About 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic Mountain Ski Area, Londonderry, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The man who died is identified as Daniel F. Leiter, 60, of Weston, Vermont.
***Initial news release, 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024***
At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, members of the Vermont State Police were called to a report of a death that had occurred in the back country of the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vermont. Responding troopers located the decedent, a 60-year-old man from southern Vermont, and learned that he had been snowshoeing with a group of people when he experienced a medical event and collapsed. Lifesaving efforts by bystanders and the Magic Mountain Ski Patrol were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by Londonderry EMS. The name of the decedent will be released following notification of relatives. The death is not considered suspicious. No further information is available.
