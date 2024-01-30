Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) Clinches Triple Gold at 2024 Anthem Awards for Outstanding Humanitarian Efforts

Time for Change Foundation Kim Carter

Trailblazing Nonprofit Recognized for Best Local Community Engagement, Community Outreach, and Business Leadership

TFCF was birthed from my experiences dealing with homelessness, economic disadvantages, and even incarceration. Women deserve a second chance, and I’m excited that TFCF has been able to provide that.” — Kim Carter, Founder, TFCF

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous triumph, the Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) has been honored with three Gold Medals at the 2024 Anthem Awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions to humanitarian causes. Best Local Community Engagement, Community Outreach, and Business Leader of the Year were bestowed upon TFCF by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences and the Anthem Community Voice Awards, the latter determined by the online public.

The awards, presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, boast a distinguished panel of judges, including Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic; Christina Swarns, Executive Director Innocence Project; and Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, among other influential

personalities.

Since its establishment in 2002, Time for Change Foundation has assisted homeless women and children achieve self-sufficiency. Through the provision of housing and essential supportive services, TFCF has implemented evidence-based programs, housing initiatives, and trauma-informed approaches to address the pressing issues of the housing crisis, mass incarceration, and family separation. The foundation also places significant emphasis on leadership development and advocacy projects, amplifying the voices of those most affected by punitive policies in policy advocacy and civic engagement. Most recently, the agency created the Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit Center, where women of color have access to capital, information, networks, and technology. Lauded as the first of its kind, the B-BOP addresses systemic inequities while leveling the playing field for these women to succeed.

The Anthem Awards, in its 3rd Annual iteration, was established in response to the growing prominence of social good in the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist. With over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide, the awards set a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires positive community action. A notable feature of the program is its dedication to social impact, as a portion of program revenue is allocated to The Anthem Fund, supporting initiatives that drive positive change.

