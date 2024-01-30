Tuesday, January 30

Proposed bill would provide benefits for survivors of ride-share drivers killed on the job

Mohamadou Kabba had been their family’s sole income earner as a ride-share driver when he was shot and killed in Renton in January 2023. Kabba considered ride-share driving his full-time job, but his family wasn’t eligible for death benefits because he wasn’t completing a ride for a customer when he was fatally shot. Kabba was one of five drivers killed since 2020 in the Seattle area whose loved ones didn’t receive these benefits, according to union reps. A proposed bill, HB 2382, would expand benefits to any driver who died from an injury when the driver was logged into the company’s digital network, even if they weren’t driving a customer at the time. The benefits would be provided under the workers’ compensation system. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

A WA bill would allow non-citizens to obtain professional licenses

As of 2021, around 22% of U.S. jobs require a professional license or certificate, compared to just 5% in the 1950s, according to the Cato Institute. House Bill 1889 would strike the requirement that applicants for professional licenses be U.S. citizens, allowing for the use of an individual tax identification number instead of a social security number. The bill would also encourage qualified undocumented students to pursue their dream jobs by addressing the lack of clarity surrounding which licenses require an SSN. The bill lists optometrists, private investigators, private security guards, bail bond agents, money transmitters, and currency exchangers as professions that currently require licensees to be U.S. citizens. If passed into law, the bill would eliminate the requirement for these professions. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Jovelle Tamayo)

Democrats want independent prosecutor to handle cases where police use deadly force

Legislators are trying, again, to pass a bill to create an Office of Independent Prosecutions as a division of the Office of the Attorney General. This independent state prosecutor would review use of deadly force investigations, file criminal charges if warranted and, potentially, prosecute. House Bill 1579 does not usurp authority of local prosecutors, backers said. Rather, the independent and local prosecutors would work separately but simultaneously and if each conclude charges are warranted, a judge could be asked to decide who gets the case. Continue reading at The Columbian.

Aberdeen Daily World

Axios

Bellingham Herald

Capital Press

Columbian

The Daily News

Everett Herald

Kent Reporter

News Tribune

Olympian

Peninsula Daily News

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle Times

Skagit Valley Herald

Sol De Yakima

Spokesman Review

Tri-City Herald

Washington Post

WA State Standard

Wenatchee World

KING 5 TV (NBC)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Crosscut

MyNorthwest

The Stranger

