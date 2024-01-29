BLM, SCARF Accepting Applications for Spring 2024 King Range NCA Artist in Residence Program

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Shelter Cove Arts and Recreation Foundation (SCARF) are pleased to announce the Spring 2024 session of the King Range National Conservation Area (King Range NCA) Artist in Residence (AiR) program. The residency will offer an inspirational and unique 4-weeks on California’s remote Lost Coast for an artist to interpret public lands through art.

Together, the BLM and SCARF provide an opportunity for artists to experience the Lost Coast while educating the community and showcasing their interpretations of the surrounding public lands. The AiR program is founded on the belief that artists look closely at the way the world works, notice things that others may have missed, challenge ideas, experiment, and create new opportunities to experience public lands through art.

Projected Outcomes

The resident will explore the King Range NCA and its cultural and natural resources including landscapes, local ecosystems, historic structures, community, plants, and wildlife.

The resident will create artwork that educates and inspires awareness while promoting appreciation and stewardship of the King Range NCA and public lands.

In this secluded, rugged, coastal wilderness, the resident will use the uninterrupted time and space to practice and focus on personal artistic goals.

This residency will provide an opportunity for learning and dialogue about the value of public lands through programs that connect the local community to the King Range NCA.

Location: The King Range NCA is a spectacular meeting of land and sea as mountains thrust straight out of the surf showcasing King Peak at an elevation of 4,088 ft. and a short 3 miles from the ocean. The King Range NCA encompasses 68,000 acres along 35 miles of California’s coastline. This rugged and remote region is known as California’s “Lost Coast”. It was the first National Conservation Area in the USA, designated in 1970. The forested mountains attract backpackers, day hikers and hunters, while the beach beckons to surfers, beachcombers, and anglers. A world-class mountain bike trail and 42,585 acres of coastal wilderness are two highlights of this incredibly unique area. The King Range residency is in a remote location; the nearest town is 40 minutes to the east and the closest city is 1.5 hours north. The community of Shelter Cove sits at the southern end of the King Range NCA and is home to approximately 800 full-time residents.

AIR Provides:

Housing: Local area housing for one person. No pets, smoking, or additional people are allowed. A short visit from family for an agreed upon time during the session is allowed with prior approval.

Compensation: This an unpaid volunteer position including $40/day for expenses; reimbursement upon completion of residency. Mileage reimbursement during residency is available at the volunteer rate of $.14 per mile, beginning after arrival.

Recognition of achievement in press releases, advertising, and promotional materials, and on BLM agency and partner websites.

Art Gallery Show: display and sell artwork from the SCARF Art Gallery at the Inn of the Lost Coast.

Expectations & Outputs:

Spend at least 75% of residency time creating art related to the King Range NCA. The plan for artwork will be proposed during the interview process by the applicant. Any substantial variation from this work plan must be approved. Produce and donate one finished piece of artwork to SCARF (framed, matted, etc.). This piece will be displayed and sold from the SCARF Art Gallery at the Inn of the Lost Coast. Artist will provide the BLM with digital copies of all work created during the residency. The BLM will hold a publishing copyright. The artist will retain a non-exclusive use copyright. If the Artist is offered and accepts housing by a local community member (rather than the BLM cabin or BLM housing), the Artist will present a finished piece of artwork to property owner in return for their generosity. Lead at least two community workshops, presentations, classes, etc. (adults and youth) Artist will present finished pieces at a one-person art gallery show at the SCARF Art Gallery on the last weekend of the residency. The art gallery will retain a 30% commission fee on any pieces sold. Art pieces shown should reflect the residents’ stay in the King Range NCA. The artwork must be in finished state, such as framed, matted, and/or mounted (dependent on the type of artwork). These materials must be provided by the artist unless otherwise planned with partners. A narrative of the art to be presented at the show must be provided at least one week in advance to publicize the event.

Copyright and Publication: Resident will grant a nonexclusive right to BLM to use the images created. Digital reproductions of the donated artwork may be reproduced and used in promotional print materials or electronic publication formats. The Artist shall retain all copyrights in and to the image(s).

Transportation: The resident must have a vehicle due to the remote nature of the location. It’s recommended that vehicle should have high clearance or 4-wheel drive to travel on backcountry roads, but not required. Please evaluate your comfort level and ability to operate under remote conditions before venturing out to backcountry roads or trails. The BLM can provide you with maps and information for hiking the Lost Coast.

Personal expenses: The artist is responsible for all personal expenses including art supplies, travel, meals, cell phone, etc. There is a small general store in Shelter Cove with gas and groceries, and a few restaurants that are sometimes closed in off-season. Its best to bring in as many supplies as possible.

Art supplies & materials: It is advised that the artist brings all required art supplies. There is a small shop in Garberville and one in Eureka that carry art supplies, however its best to use those shops as a back-up. Workshop materials are provided by the AIR program and a list of needed materials must be presented to BLM with ample time for online ordering. For the gallery show, frames are required and will be provided by artist (dependent on the type of artwork).

Volunteer Agreement: The selected artist will agree to be an official BLM Volunteer during the residency and will and abide by the official BLM Volunteer Agreement (DOI Form 1114-4) during the residency period.

Other participant responsibilities: The artist will be an official BLM volunteer and will be asked to promote appropriate professional behavior and practices.

Applicants with disabilities: Every effort will be made to accommodate disabled participants in the King Range NCA AIR program. Accommodation corresponding to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards may be unavailable due to the primitive nature of facilities in-field locations.

Selection Process & Timeline

Eligibility: The residency is open to artists over 18 years of age who are residing in the U.S. and who apply before the deadline.

Residency Application/ Proposal: As stated above, the residency provides opportunities for learning and dialogue about the value of public lands and connection to the local community. We believe that creativity and art give us an opportunity for such dialogue among the diverse perspectives held in this small community. Besides the minimum requirements, there are no set parameters for the community project, and we are open to bold, creative ideas for engaging the community beyond a lecture or painting workshop (please describe your ideas in your application).

Required Application Submissions:

Application/ Cover Page: (see attached form) Samples of Artwork: six visual images (via downloadable email attachment, hardcopy or thumb drive). Digital images must be in .jpeg file format, 300 dpi, not to exceed 2 MB each in file size. Image List: Provide one-page with title, medium, date, and other relevant information that will assist in the evaluation of your work (printed, or PDF /MS Word document format). Resume: Provide professional resume including any exhibitions, residencies, fellowships, or other honors. Not to exceed 2 pages in length, 11-point font (printed/.pdf/MS Word formats are acceptable). Residency Proposal: No more than one-page in length, 11-point font, (printed/.pdf/MS Word format). a. Why are you interested in the King Range NCA residency?

b. Describe your personal and professional goals and how a potential for growth could be met with this residency.

c. Elaborate on ideas you have for at least one public presentation/workshop for adults and at least one class or workshop for youth (2 total during your residency required).

d. Include any additional ideas to create art and/or provide art opportunities in the community.

Spring 2024 Timeline:

Application Deadline: Application package must be received by Friday, March 15, 2024, 4:00pm by mail or email. Application materials will not be returned.

Telephone Interviews: 3/20-3/22/24 (top scoring candidates)

Final Notification: 3/25/24

Residency: 4/22 to 5/20

For Information Contact:

Sandy Miles, Outdoor Recreation Planner

Bureau of Land Management, King Range Visitor Center

(707) 986-5415, [email protected]

www.sheltercoveartsrecreation.com