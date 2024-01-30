The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors (FOHBC) will hold its annual convention August 1st - 4th in Houston,Texas

The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors (FOHBC) will hold its Houston 2024 National Antique Bottle & Glass Exposition (or Houston 24) at the historic Houston Museum of Natural Science and historic Hotel ZaZa in Houston, Texas.

These three legendary three cobalt blue figural bitters will be reunited for the "American Antique Glass Masterpieces" exhibition.

Brilliant grass green Kossuth & Frigate Calabash flask, possibly Isabella Glass Works, New Brooklyn, New Jersey, Ca. 1845-1860. Finest possible example.

Cranberry cut to clear decanter and matching stopper, blown at the Boston and Sandwich Glass Works, Sandwich, Mass. The decanter is a one-of-a-kind presentation piece similar to examples found at the Sandwich Glass Museum and Metropolitan Museum of Art.