St. Albans Barracks // Littering in Georgia // Public Assistance Requested

CASE#: 23A2000782

DATE/TIME: Ongoing issue for at least 1.5 years.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scenic pull-off on Rt 104a (Highbridge Road), Georgia

VIOLATION: Littering

ACCUSED: Unknown // Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police and Agency of Natural Resources are investigating ongoing egregious littering incidents that have been occurring at two scenic pull offs for the past 1.5+ years. The pull offs are located on the south side of Highbridge Road (104a) adjacent to the Lamoille River, in between Georgia Mountain Road and Skunk Hill Road. Several local residents have taken proactive measures to attempt to keep the area clean and assist with identifying the person involved. Their assistance has been greatly appreciated and has helped authorities determine that its likely only one person who has been involved in the majority of the incidents.

Authorities continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.