 Mayor Bowser to Hold Media Avail With MPD

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, January 30 at 8:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will host a public safety media avail with the Metropolitan Police Department.

WHEN:   
Tuesday, January 30 at 8:30 am   
   
WHO:  
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department 

WHERE:   
Marion S. Barry Jr. Building – Old Council Chambers
441 4th Street NW
*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & D Street NW*
   
Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]  
  
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.  
 

