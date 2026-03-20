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Suspect Arrested for Threats While Armed

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a man for felony threats while armed.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at approximately 1:27 p.m., the victim was working in his capacity as a Department of Public Works employee in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspect, who was irate that his vehicle had received a parking ticket, approached the victim and attempted to initiate a fight over the ticket. The suspect then retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and began following the victim, making threats and attempting to block the victim’s path. The suspect ultimately fled the scene.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, based on a suspect and vehicle lookout provided by MPD detectives, members of the U.S. Park Police located and arrested 36-year-old David Joshua Willoughby, of Capitol Heights, MD. MPD detectives were notified, and Willoughby was charged with Felony Threats While Armed (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the U.S. Park Police and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance with this case.

CCN: 26031475

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Suspect Arrested for Threats While Armed

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