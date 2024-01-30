2024 Spring Fair opened

VIETNAM, January 30 -

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 Spring Fair with the theme "Year of Dragon - Thousands of Tết gifts", was officially opened on Tuesday at No 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street, Hà Nội.

The 2024 Spring Fair is a cultural and trade activity organised by the Trade Promotion Centre of Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on the occasion of Tết (Lunar New Year) to enhance trade promotion activities, promoting product consumption of businesses and co-operatives in the domestic market.

At the same time, the nine-day event is introducing products that meet quality standards, ensuring food safety and hygiene in production, processing, preservation and consumption of products. This aims to promote communication activities in the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods", "Vietnamese people are proud to use Vietnamese goods" and raising awareness of corporate responsibility for the production, processing, and consumption of safe agricultural products and food.

Covering an area of more than 1,000sq.m, the fair has participation of over 100 booths from departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, co-operatives, traditional villages from 20 cities and provinces such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Điện Biên, Nghệ An, Quảng Nam, Hưng Yên, and Hải Phòng.

The fair also introduces flowers from different localities. — VNS