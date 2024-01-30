BCGA Foundation and HBCU Heroes to Host Celebrity Game-A-Thon Fundraiser during All-Star Weekend
NBA veteran, Al Harrington and "The First Ever #1 Ranked HBCU Host" CDK On The Mic hosts Celebrity Game-A-Thon on February 17 at the iconic 16-Bit Bar + Arcade
The Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) Foundation today announces its Celebrity Game-A-Thon charity fundraiser in collaboration with HBCU Heroes, with the efforts to raise funds and continued awareness in technology and entertainment to bridge Black students and young women of color to an industry soon to be worth $321 billion by 2026 (as projected by PricewaterhouseCoopers).
— Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA
The Celebrity Game-A-Thon takes place on February 17 at the iconic 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and coincides with the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, immediately following the HBCU Classic and just before the All-Star Three-Point Contest. This exclusive event is hosted by the legendary 16-year NBA veteran, Al Harrington, renowned for his prominent career with the Indiana Pacers. Joining him is the dynamic and multi-talented "The First Ever #1 Ranked HBCU Host" and "Radio Personality of the Year Nominee," CDK On The Mic, an HBCU graduate and entertainment icon known for hosting some of the biggest concerts and NBA games nationwide. Both Al Harrington and CDK On The Mic are not only celebrated for their respective industries but also passionate community givers, dedicated to making a positive impact.
The Celebrity Game-A-Thon is an early evening of star power and goodwill as the vibrant city of Indianapolis will come alive with a fusion of entertainment, networking, and philanthropy. Attendees will have access to Fortune 500 corporations during the networking portion, such as Aflac and JP Morgan Chase. Cash prizes will also be awarded throughout the event. For tickets and further details, visit GameAThon.Eventbrite.com or @BCGAUSA on all social media platforms for additional questions.
"We organized the Celebrity Game-A-Thon in collaboration with HBCU Heroes to raise awareness and forge new connections to empower future pioneers in the rapidly expanding, billion-dollar gaming and technology sectors," elaborates Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA. "Our primary goal is to provide Black students and young women of color with career opportunities and access to a variety of gaming sectors. We’re excited for this fundraiser, anticipating a chic networking mixer to rub shoulders with the crème de la crème, forge new connections, and revel in the buzz of All-Star festivities."
About the Black Collegiate Gaming Association
The Black Collegiate Gaming Association is a 501c3 organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming and esports industry to Black students and young women of color. BCGA offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities, team building, and leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorships, as well as on-campus esports and gaming labs. BCGA has provided hardware, software, and accessories aided to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at each of the 16 HBCU charter Institutions.
Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA in May of 2020 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 14 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities. For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.
About HBCU Heroes
HBCU Heroes (501c3), founded by NBA veteran George Lynch and CEO Tracey Pennywell, sits at the nexus of culture, community, and commerce. Their proven track record with their Secure the Bag Tour, career fairs, fundraisers, career prep webinars, books, and more have uniquely positioned them as a premier one-stop shop. They provide access to the highly skilled HBCU talent pipeline and social impact initiatives that connect the HBCU universe with global brands.
HBCU Heroes’ Secure the Bag Tour is also a premier outlet that combines the ability for corporations to meet hiring goals, maximize social impact, provide subject matter experts, panels, and workshops to increase their annual pipelines of highly employable HBCU talent while connecting them with motivated scholars. The tour galvanizes direct access to top-tier candidates, especially in hard-to-source majors such as engineering, tech, accounting, and cybersecurity. Plus, it provides resumes of participants from each campus for corporate sponsors to boost hiring for jobs and internships across HBCUs. For more information, contact traceypennywell@hbcuheroes.org or www.hbcuheroes.org.
