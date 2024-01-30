Hansen & Rosasco, LLP Opens New Staten Island Office to Aid 9/11 Victims

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP opens a new office in Staten Island to aid residents affected by 9/11, offering legal help with VCF and WTCHP claims.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island, one of the hardest-hit communities on 9/11, faced profound loss with 274 residents killed in the attacks. The grief reverberated through nearly every neighborhood as many residents were workers in the Twin Towers, first responders, or part of the recovery and cleanup crews. Hansen & Rosasco, LLP is dedicated to addressing the unique needs of those who developed health conditions related to 9/11 or lost loved ones due to the attack on the World Trade Center (WTC).

The new office is located at 1725 Richmond Road, Staten Island, NY. The experienced team at Hansen & Rosasco, LLP guides individuals through the complex legal processes, ensuring proper filing of claims with the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), application to the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), and certification of health conditions.

“We recognize a great need for the hundreds of affected Staten Island residents to get the help they deserve,” says partner Troy Rosasco. “Our goal is to be as accessible to them as possible.”

The firm's commitment extends to assisting Staten Island residents with claims and compensation through resources such as the 9/11 VCF and the WTCHP. These programs offer financial support and medical monitoring and treatment for physical and mental health conditions related to 9/11.

“There are a lot of resources available to people who have been affected by 9/11, and we are proud of how many people we have been able to help in the years since the attacks. We hope that this new location allows more people to be able to get the help they need and deserve,” said partner Daniel Hansen.

Hansen & Rosasco encourages all those affected by the 9/11 attacks in Staten Island to schedule a free consultation at their new office. While the office operates by appointment only, the team is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation and victim assistance to Staten Island residents. For more information, Hansen & Rosasco, LLP can be reached at (929) 209-2429.