Best Selling Picturebook ‘The BEAR Who DARED’ Launches Paperback Featuring Kelly Sullivan (Nickelodeon) Read-Along Video

The BEAR Who DARED (Front Cover) by Barry Brandon Waldo Blue meets his new friends, the Bees in Capris, for the first time in The BEAR Who DARED

Author, co-creator of Monster High brand is back with his heartwarming children's book in an enhanced version after hardcover achieves #1 best seller status.

A fun-loving reminder that being yourself is the best thing you can be!” — Sam Heughan, NY Times bestselling author and actor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — January 29, 2024 – Renowned author and co-creator of beloved franchises Monster High (Mattel) and Star Darlings (Disney), Barry Waldo, continues to enchant young readers with the paperback version of his heartwarming children's picture book, 'The BEAR Who DARED.' Following its remarkable achievement as a number one best seller in hardcover, this anti-bullying adventure of a blue bear cub, filled with beautiful illustrations and a character-rich story, is now enhanced with unique features that promise an immersive reading experience for children aged 3 to 8.

“Parents and Grandparents, I heard you loud and clear. The new read-along video gives you a great option to take a break from reading your child’s favorite bedtime story for the umpteenth time! And, if your child is too young to read, the read-aloud video is here to help them follow along, discover new things in the illustrations, and identify key sight words,” said Waldo.

'The BEAR Who DARED' is a charming and uplifting story about a brave bear who embarks on a journey to find his true identity. With beautiful illustrations and a heartwarming message, this book has been praised by readers and critics alike for its ability to entertain and inspire young minds.

In addition to the captivating narrative and Marcin Piwowarski's enchanting illustrations, the paperback edition of 'The BEAR Who DARED' boasts several unique features:

• Read-Along Video: A QR code takes parents directly to a full-length read-along video narrated by Kelly Sullivan, two-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee, and best known for her role in Nickelodeon's 'Henry Danger.' Sullivan has also appeared in Apple TV+'s 'The Morning Show' and the Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever,' adding a delightful audio-visual dimension to the picture book storytelling experience.

• Non-Fiction Learning Material: Two pages of non-fiction learning material are included in the back of the book, providing young readers with additional educational content related to the themes explored in the book.

• Meet the Characters Page: Get to know the characters more intimately with a dedicated 'Meet the Characters' page, offering insights into the diverse personalities that bring this story to life.

Embodying the spirit of self-discovery depicted in the book, actor, producer, and NYTimes Best Selling Author Sam Heughan, famous for his role in the Outlander series, praises 'The BEAR Who DARED,' stating, "This is a fun-loving reminder that being yourself is the best thing you can be."

'The BEAR Who DARED' in hardcover achieved the remarkable status of a number one best seller on Amazon, and the enhanced paperback edition is now available at leading online book retailers. Join Barry Waldo in celebrating the enduring message of acceptance and bravery, as Blue, the adventurous cub, continues to inspire young hearts in this delightful series.

Book Title: “The BEAR Who DARED”

Book Series: Bear in a Bow Tie

Format: Paperback

Publication Date: January 30, 2024

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99 (USA); £8.99 (UK); $14.99 (CAD); $17.99 (AUD); €9.99 (EU); ¥1800 (JPY)

Publisher: Bear Affair Inc.

ISBN: 979-8987084946

About “The BEAR Who DARED”

The BEAR Who DARED is a captivating children’s picture book for kids by author Barry Brandon Waldo, inviting readers to join a blue bear on a courageous journey of self-discovery and friendship. One of the best rhyming books for little kids 3 to 8, this anti bully book about discovery includes some of the most beautiful children’s book illustrations around. Illustrated by Marcin Piwowarski, it is an authentic tale that captures the essence of childhood innocence and determination. ‘The BEAR Who DARED’ promises to be a meaningful reading experience with a relevant message for kids and adults alike.

About the Author: Barry Waldo

Barry Waldo is an author and co-creator of legendary franchises, including Monster High (Mattel) and Star Darlings (Disney). With a remarkable career that includes Ernst & Young, Procter & Gamble, and Chief Marketing Officer for will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas as well as executive positions at The Walt Disney Company and Mattel, Waldo’s innovative contributions to children’s entertainment have garnered him widespread recognition. His Young Adult novel, Anna and the Apocalypse, was published by Imprint Macmillan in 2018. His debut children’s picture book, The BEAR Who DARED marks the first in the ‘Bear in a Bow Tie’ series. Barry travels the world with his spouse, the Production Designer for film and tv series Outlander (Sony, Starz), Luther, and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (Warner Brothers, Netflix).

Book Trailer 'The BEAR Who DARED', Book 1 in the Bear in a Bow Tie picture book series