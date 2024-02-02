Northampton Community College (NCC) and The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) Unveil PM Zen Zones for Mental Health

PM Zen Zone PM Zen Zone Room

Providing innovative mental wellness spaces for students and faculty on campus

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northampton Community College, in partnership with The Preventive Measures Foundation is proud to announce the grand opening of the PM Zen Zones, an initiative designed to foster mental health and well-being among students, faculty, and staff. This significant event will be celebrated with milestone ribbon-cutting ceremonies and informative panel discussions across all NCC campuses. The community at large is encouraged to join in celebrating this pivotal moment in NCC's journey towards building a healthier, more resilient community.

The Zen Zones are serene, low-sensory environments designed to offer a peaceful retreat from the bustle of college life. Equipped with resources for guided breathing, mindfulness practices, and stress-coping strategies, these spaces are tailored to support the mental well-being of the NCC community. The initiative aligns with NCC's commitment to a supportive educational environment, acknowledging the complex relationship between students' personal lives and academic success.

EVENT OVERVIEW:

Northampton Community College, with the generous support of The Preventive Measures Foundation, unveils the Zen Zones at Bethlehem, Pocono (formerly Monroe), and the Fowler Family Southside Center Campus locations. These Zen Zones are dedicated safe spaces for the NCC community to focus optimal health and wellness. The event includes ribbon cuttings, tours of the PM Zen Zones, and panel discussions on mental health and the comprehensive services available at NCC.

The event welcomes the community, students, faculty, staff, and representatives from Preventive Measures, a leader in mental health and home health, committed to promoting thriving communities in the Lehigh Valley and Pocono regions.

DETAILS:

Bethlehem Campus | 3835 Green Pond Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020

Panel Discussion: February 7, 11 a.m. in CC 114

Ribbon Cutting/Tour: February 7, 11:45 a.m. in CC 104

Pocono Campus | 2411 PA-715, Tannersville, PA 18372

Panelist Discussion: February 8, 11:30 a.m. in KEYS 202

Ribbon Cutting/Tour: February 8, 12:15 p.m. in KEYS 242

Fowler Family Southside Center | 511 E 3rd St, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Ribbon Cutting/Tour: February 7, 3 p.m. in Room 600

A step forward in holistic education, The NCC Zen Zones reflect a progressive approach to holistic education, recognizing the vital role of mental health in academic and personal achievement. These spaces are about empowering individuals with tools and support to experience a sense of balance and calm. As we open the doors to the NCC Zen Zones, we extend an invitation not just to visit these spaces as The Zen Zones are more than rooms; they are a symbol of our dedication to nurturing the minds and spirits of those who are the heart of our college and the future of our community.

For more information about the foundation and how to get involved, visit thepmfoundation.org or email info@thepmfoundation.org



ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in September 2022 as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 13 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation (TPMF), it serves as a platform to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. By supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to mental wellbeing, and wraparound services, The PM Foundation plays a vital role in addressing mental health challenges, promoting awareness, and ensuring that individuals have access to resources they need to live an abundant life. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org.