LACBA’s Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Releases Its 2024 Ratings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association’s (LACBA) Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) has released its 2024 report for the March 5, 2024, primary election. The report is an extensive review of Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity, and temperament.

View the full report online at http://www.lacba.org/jeec2024

For this election cycle, the JEEC rated 26 candidates, including two sitting judges, for nine contested offices. Committee members review each candidate’s background, conduct a thorough analysis of their qualifications, and interview candidates to assign each rating.

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 12

Rhonda A. Haymon……….Not Qualified

Hon. Lynn D. Olson………Well Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 39

Ronda Dixon………….…...Not Qualified

Jacob Lee……………..…...Qualified

Steve Napolitano………..…Qualified

George A. Turner ..……..…Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 48

Malik Burroughs…………...Qualified

Renee Rose…………………Well Qualified

Ericka J. Wiley……………..Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 97

Sam Abourched……………….Well Qualified

La Shae Henderson……………Qualified

Sharon Ransom……………….Well Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 115

Christmas Brookens…..….......Well Qualified

Keith Koyano…..…..…..….....Well Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 124

Kimberly Repecka….…….…..Not Qualified

Hon. Emily T. Spear….….…...Not Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 130

Christopher A. Darden……….Well Qualified

Leslie Gutierrez……………....Well Qualified

Osman M. Taher……………...Not Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 135

Mohammad Ali Fakhreddine…Qualified

Georgia Huerta………………..Well Qualified

Steven Yee Mac………............Well Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 137

Michael H. Berg…………….....Qualified

Tracey M. Blount……………...Well Qualified

Luz E. Herrera………………....Qualified

Diana Ruth James……………...Not Qualified



About the Evaluation Committee

The 38 members of LACBA’s 2024 Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee represent—by race, gender, and ethnicity—a cross section of the legal community, including lawyers from the private and public sectors, sole practitioners, members of small, medium, and large law firms, prosecutors, and criminal defense attorneys, as well as members of the plaintiff and defense bars. Committee members have extensive courtroom and trial experience and a firm understanding of the qualifications necessary to be an effective judicial officer. `



About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, LACBA is one of the country’s largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources, and information.