Secretary Naig Highlights Key Legislative Priorities During Iowa House Budget Subcommittee

Priorities During Iowa House Budget Subcommittee Testimony emphasizes Department’s work in accelerating water quality and conservation, developing markets and preventing foreign animal disease

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 29, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today highlighted his budget priorities for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship during a presentation to members of the Iowa House Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee. The Subcommittee helps to craft the budget that funds the operations and many of the programs under the purview of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

“The budget proposal I have put forward is fiscally responsible, respects the taxpayers of the state, and allows us to focus on our priorities while ensuring the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship can continue to meet the needs of the Iowans we serve every day,” said Secretary Naig. “I appreciate our strong partnership with Governor Reynolds and the Legislature and their support in making progress on the Department’s many priorities, including accelerating our statewide water quality and conservation work, building markets for Iowa products, and protecting our livestock industry from devastating foreign animal diseases.”

Secretary Naig’s testimony to the subcommittee reflected several of his top priorities, including the following:

Accelerating Water Quality and Conservation

Iowa has broken records for conservation and water quality practice adoption each of the past two years, and our goal is to continue setting new records every year. As we continue to accelerate this important water quality work and implement the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Secretary Naig is asking for dedicated financial support for these impactful programs.

Protecting Iowa’s Valuable Livestock Industry

Iowa’s livestock industry is critical to the strength of Iowa’s economy, especially in rural Iowa. Preventing, preparing for and responding to devastating foreign animal disease remains a key focus for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Building Choose Iowa, Our State’s Signature Brand

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made food and ag products. The program builds markets for Iowa farmers while giving consumers more local food and beverage choices. As we add marketing and promotion capacity, the program will become a favorite among Iowans as well as those who visit our state.

Promoting Market Access and Consumer Savings via Renewable Fuels

Consumers benefit from greater access to higher blends of lower-cost biofuels. Secretary Naig is asking for continued support for the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, which provides cost-share funding to assist fuel retailers with installing the necessary infrastructure to dispense higher blends of Iowa ethanol and biodiesel.

