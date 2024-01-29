Hot N Juicy Crawfish Annual Crawfish Eating Contest is Back

Awesome Drink Specials Delicious Seafood

UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot N Juicy Crawfish is pleased to announce its annual Mardi Gras crawfish eating contest on February 13th, just in time for the festive season. The popular seafood boil restaurant invites all food lovers and competitive eaters to join them for a fun-filled event with drink specials and the opportunity to win a Hot N Juicy gift card. The competition will take place at all Hot N Juicy Crawfish locations, starting at 8 pm. Arrive by 7:30 pm to input your name into the contestant drawing. Each location is decked out with colorful Mardi Gras decor and beads for all who come in that day. Participants will have to eat one pound of succulent crawfish as fast as they can, with the first person to finish being declared the ultimate crawfish champion. Bring your family and friends to watch the showdown. "We are thrilled to host our annual Mardi Gras crawfish eating contest," said the owner, Laina Vo. "It's a great way for us to celebrate this festive season while also showcasing our delicious crawfish. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy some food, drink specials, and lots of fun." Apart from the thrill of competing against others to devour crawfish, participants also stand a chance to win a $200 gift card from Hot N Juicy Crawfish. There will be 2nd place and 3rd place winners as well. You must be 18 to participate.