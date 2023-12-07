Hot N Juicy Crawfish Launches a New Happy Hour

Cheers to Happy Hour Let's Get Hot N Juicy

Hot N Juicy Crawfish, renowned for its cajun-style seafood boil, is excited to announce the launch of its new Happy Hour menu.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The menu is available Monday through Thursday, 3 pm to 7 pm. The restaurant has been a go-to spot for seafood lovers since its establishment in 2007, and this latest addition to its offerings will surely excite its customers. The new Happy Hour menu features a variety of options, making it a great destination for anyone looking for flavorful food and drinks at an affordable price. Guests can indulge in delicious shrimp, crawfish, mussels, and clams - all offered at incredible prices. For those craving fried treats, the menu also includes fan favorites such as wings, mozzarella sticks, and two-handed po’boys. But that's not all, Hot N Juicy Crawfish has also included all beer and margaritas in their Happy Hour offerings. Customers can enjoy their favorite brews or cocktails while digging into delectable seafood dishes. “We are thrilled to introduce our new Happy Hour menu to our valued customers," said Laina Vo, owner of Hot N Juicy Crawfish. "We understand how important it is to offer quality food at affordable prices, and we believe this new menu will do just that while still staying true to our flavorful brand." Find a Hot N Juicy Crawfish near you: www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com.