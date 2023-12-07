Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,696 in the last 365 days.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish Launches a New Happy Hour

A group of people cheering colorful margaritas over a table full of Hot N Juicy Happy Hour Menu Items

Cheers to Happy Hour

Large seafood feast on a table with the company logo in the corner

Let's Get Hot N Juicy

Hot N Juicy Crawfish, renowned for its cajun-style seafood boil, is excited to announce the launch of its new Happy Hour menu.

We understand how important it is to offer quality food at affordable prices, and we believe this new menu will do just that while still staying true to our flavorful brand.”
— Founder Laina Vo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The menu is available Monday through Thursday, 3 pm to 7 pm. The restaurant has been a go-to spot for seafood lovers since its establishment in 2007, and this latest addition to its offerings will surely excite its customers. The new Happy Hour menu features a variety of options, making it a great destination for anyone looking for flavorful food and drinks at an affordable price. Guests can indulge in delicious shrimp, crawfish, mussels, and clams - all offered at incredible prices. For those craving fried treats, the menu also includes fan favorites such as wings, mozzarella sticks, and two-handed po’boys. But that's not all, Hot N Juicy Crawfish has also included all beer and margaritas in their Happy Hour offerings. Customers can enjoy their favorite brews or cocktails while digging into delectable seafood dishes. “We are thrilled to introduce our new Happy Hour menu to our valued customers," said Laina Vo, owner of Hot N Juicy Crawfish. "We understand how important it is to offer quality food at affordable prices, and we believe this new menu will do just that while still staying true to our flavorful brand." Find a Hot N Juicy Crawfish near you: www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com.

Kayla Castillo
Hot N Juicy Crawfish
+1 702-443-2579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Hot N Juicy Crawfish Launches a New Happy Hour

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more