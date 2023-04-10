Hot N Juicy Crawfish Grand Opening Event in Downtown Las Vegas

Location Facade Delicious Seafood

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- -Hot N Juicy Crawfish Downtown Las Vegas Grand Opening-

Hot N Juicy is expanding through downtown Las Vegas. The fifth Las Vegas location of Hot N Juicy will officially be opening May 6th at Noon, giving yet another place for seafood lovers (and many celebrities, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jeremy Renner, and Shaquille O'Neil) to get the best crawfish in the nation on your trip through Vegas.

Hot N Juicy is ecstatic to be opening another location in downtown Las Vegas. With locations already within a hop and skip of the Rio Hotel & Casino or across from the spectacle of the Bellagio, adding another area means everyone can get their fill of the best crawfish in Las Vegas.

As the original seafood boil (they can trace our roots back more than 16 years), they know what they're doing. They've opened another location so you can experience the sumptuous tastes of crawfish and their other fantastic menu items.

The Newest downtown Las Vegas location will have its Grand Opening, complete with exciting deals, prizes, and opportunities, on May 6th at Noon. Located a short stroll from the Fremont Experience at 206 N 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101, it’s the perfect way to fuel up before filing out to see the best Vegas has to offer.

-Hot N Juicy Crawfish Deals and Promotions-

First 100 Customers

The first 100 customers, after we open our new doors at Noon on May 6th, will receive a free pound of crawfish. The juicy, hot, delicious crawfish is their gift to their dedicated customers.

Shrimp Deals

Crawfish isn’t the only thing they do well. Their shrimp will knock your socks off too. All day, you can buy a half pound of shrimp and get a half pound for free. Eat your fill.

Free Prize Giveaways

It's a celebration and a great day; they want you to feel as great about the opening day as they do. So, all day long, they are offering free prize giveaways to let the good times roll.

-All the Juicy Crawfish, All the Juicy Details-

Who: All who love seafood

What: A ribbon cutting ceremony to open the newest Hot N Juicy Crawfish, ending in extravagant deals.

When: Saturday, May 6th, 2023, starting at Noon. Remember, the first 100 customers get a free pound of crawfish, so get there early.

Where: 206 N 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101. A short distance from the Fremont Experience, across from the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

For more details on Hot N Juicy Crawfish, check out our website.