MPD Searching for Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects involved in an armed carjacking.

On January 22, 2024, at approximately 7:33 a.m., the victim observed a suspect attempting to get into his vehicle in the 3500 block of Ely Place Southeast. As the victim attempted to intervene, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the keys. The victim complied and the suspect then drove off in the victim’s vehicle along with another vehicle containing an additional suspect.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24010557