House Passes Bill Making WFTC More Efficient and Accessible

OLYMPIA – Today, House lawmakers passed House Bill 1895, introduced by Representative My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue). The legislation serves to streamline administrative functions for the Working Families’ Tax Credit (WFTC) program, making it more efficient for the Department of Revenue to administer the program.

The WFTC provides crucial financial assistance to low- and moderate-income families throughout Washington state. This essential program offers a partial refund on sales and use taxes paid, helping families stretch their budgets further and afford necessities.

House Bill 1895 makes critical improvements to the WFTC program, including clarifying the nature of the WFTC credit, streamlining the application process by simplifying income verification, and eliminating unnecessary delays.

“The Working Families’ Tax Credit is a lifeline for struggling families across Washington,” said Rep. Thai. “This bill simply makes the program more user-friendly and effective, ensuring more people can access the financial support they deserve.”

With over 190,000 households already benefiting from the WFTC, House Bill 1895 represents a crucial step towards strengthening this vital program and helping even more families achieve financial stability.

The legislation heads to the Senate for further consideration.


