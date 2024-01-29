Digital Beachhead & Shark Striker Join Forces to Offer Affordable Security Operations Center Services to All Businesses

24/7/365 End Point Monitoring Now a Reality for any Size Organization - Secure Systems for Under $1 Per Day, Per End Point

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Shark Striker, a global cybersecurity company, to offer affordable Security Operations Center (SOC) services to organizations of all sizes. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions to businesses, regardless of their budget or resources.

The partnership between Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker comes at a time when cyber threats are on the rise, and organizations of all sizes are vulnerable to attacks. With the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber attacks, having a robust SOC is crucial for businesses to protect their sensitive data and maintain their operations. However, many small and medium-sized organizations struggle to afford the high costs associated with setting up and maintaining a SOC. This solution brings the cost to under $1 a day per end point.

Through this partnership, Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker will combine their expertise and resources to offer affordable SOC services to organizations of all sizes. This will include 24/7 monitoring, threat detection and response, incident management, and vulnerability assessments. The services will be tailored to meet the specific needs and budget of each organization, ensuring that they have the necessary protection against cyber threats.

"We are excited to partner with Shark Striker to bring affordable SOC services to businesses of all sizes," said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our goal is to make cybersecurity accessible to all organizations, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that. With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can provide top-notch cybersecurity services to businesses, regardless of their size or budget."

This partnership between Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker is a testament to their commitment to making cybersecurity accessible and affordable for all organizations. With the increasing threat of cyber attacks, this partnership will provide businesses with the necessary tools and resources to protect their data and operations. For more information about the affordable SOC services offered by Digital Beachhead please visit their website.

