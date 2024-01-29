Digital Beachhead & Shark Striker Join Forces to Offer Affordable Security Operations Center Services to All Businesses

Digital Beachhead, vCISO, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Fractional

Digital Beachhead, vCISO, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Fractional

24/7/365 End Point Monitoring Now a Reality for any Size Organization - Secure Systems for Under $1 Per Day, Per End Point

We are confident that we can provide top-notch cybersecurity services to businesses, regardless of their size or budget”
— Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Shark Striker, a global cybersecurity company, to offer affordable Security Operations Center (SOC) services to organizations of all sizes. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions to businesses, regardless of their budget or resources.

The partnership between Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker comes at a time when cyber threats are on the rise, and organizations of all sizes are vulnerable to attacks. With the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber attacks, having a robust SOC is crucial for businesses to protect their sensitive data and maintain their operations. However, many small and medium-sized organizations struggle to afford the high costs associated with setting up and maintaining a SOC.   This solution brings the cost to under $1 a day per end point.  

Through this partnership, Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker will combine their expertise and resources to offer affordable SOC services to organizations of all sizes. This will include 24/7 monitoring, threat detection and response, incident management, and vulnerability assessments. The services will be tailored to meet the specific needs and budget of each organization, ensuring that they have the necessary protection against cyber threats.

"We are excited to partner with Shark Striker to bring affordable SOC services to businesses of all sizes," said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our goal is to make cybersecurity accessible to all organizations, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that. With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can provide top-notch cybersecurity services to businesses, regardless of their size or budget."

This partnership between Digital Beachhead and Shark Striker is a testament to their commitment to making cybersecurity accessible and affordable for all organizations. With the increasing threat of cyber attacks, this partnership will provide businesses with the necessary tools and resources to protect their data and operations. For more information about the affordable SOC services offered by Digital Beachhead please visit their website.

https://www.digitalbeachhead.com

Michael Crandall
Digital Beachhead
+1 866-879-1226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Digital Beachhead & Shark Striker Join Forces to Offer Affordable Security Operations Center Services to All Businesses

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Crandall
Digital Beachhead
+1 866-879-1226
Company/Organization
Digital Beachhead
4980 Iron Horse Trl
Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80917
United States
+1 866-879-1226
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

Digital Beachhead

More From This Author
Digital Beachhead & Shark Striker Join Forces to Offer Affordable Security Operations Center Services to All Businesses
Digital Beachhead listed as "Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind"
Digital Beachhead wins 2023 International Cybersecurity Consultancy Award
View All Stories From This Author