Learn about crow hunting at Feb. 15 MDC program

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Sometimes crows can pose problems for rural landowners.

People needing hunting solutions to crow problems should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) clinic “Learning to Hunt: Crow Hunting” on Feb. 15 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This facility is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. This free clinic will be 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants can learn the calls, techniques, firearms, and strategies used in crow hunting. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will also cover the regulations for crow hunting. Missouri’s crow season runs from Nov. 1-March 3. Registration is required for this program. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196113

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.