Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,258 in the last 365 days.

Learn about crow hunting at Feb. 15 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Sometimes crows can pose problems for rural landowners.

People needing hunting solutions to crow problems should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) clinic “Learning to Hunt: Crow Hunting” on Feb. 15 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This facility is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. This free clinic will be 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants can learn the calls, techniques, firearms, and strategies used in crow hunting. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will also cover the regulations for crow hunting. Missouri’s crow season runs from Nov. 1-March 3. Registration is required for this program. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196113

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

Learn about crow hunting at Feb. 15 MDC program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more