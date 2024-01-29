Application process opens for restorative justice grants

Friday, January 12, 2024

DENVER – The Colorado Restorative Justice Coordinating Council (RJC) has opened the application process for grants to be awarded in Fiscal Year 2025 (July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025).

In 2018, the RJC began issuing grants to Colorado entities working to further restorative justice efforts, typically for training, implementation, or the expansion of restorative justice-related practices and services. In Fiscal Year 2024, nine organizations were awarded grants totaling more than $415,000. For grants to be awarded in Fiscal Year 2025, $400,000 is available.

To be eligible for grants, applicants must be located in Colorado and be proposing activities in Colorado. The highest priority for grants will be given to proposals directly addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion within communities, systems or the restorative justice field. Two types of grants are available: Community Engagement grants and Capacity/Innovation grants.

Community Engagement grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 are designed to support immediate community needs for emerging or smaller-scale restorative justice initiatives. Capacity/Innovation grants ranging from $10,001 to $65,000 are designed to strengthen best practices in restorative justice across communities, regions and the state.

Information about guidelines, priorities and eligibility for Fiscal Year 2025 grants is available at https://rjcolorado.org/funding/micro-grants/.

Instructions on applying for grants may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=amp-grant. All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2024.