AllerVie Health Celebrates Rebrand of Allergy ~ Asthma ~ Sinus and Optimized Digital Patient Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Dr. Randall Humphreys, Allergy ~ Asthma ~ Sinus, located in Panama City, Florida, and initially acquired in January 2022, will now fully transition to the AllerVie Health brand. This rebranding is accompanied by the integration of a cutting-edge electronic medical record (EMR) system and patient portal.
Under the AllerVie Health name, Dr. Randall Humphreys, Allergy ~ Asthma ~ Sinus, can now leverage the national brand and its resources to expand services, increase access to care, and bring the latest advances in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research.
"AllerVie Health is proud to continue the legacy and reputation Dr. Randall Humphreys has built while simultaneously advancing the practice into the future," said Carly Gollihar, Regional Director of Operations for Florida. "This rebranding and implementation of best-in-class technology only reaffirm AllerVie's commitment to excellence through expanding our reach, enhancing patient care, and driving innovation."
The addition of a new EMR system and patient portal enables AllerVie Health to provide patients with better, more comprehensive care and enhanced communication conveniently and securely. Patients located in Panama City will have access to the following electronic features:
• Health Records
• Secure Messaging
• Online Appointments
• Medication Management
• Bill Pay Options
• Forms and Documents
Humphreys, the clinic's longtime provider, is an enthusiastic proponent of the evolution of AllerVie Health. As the new system takes root in sister locations across Florida over the forthcoming months, the dedicated staff at AllerVie Health stands at the forefront of advancing patient care.
Patients are encouraged to stay tuned for more details as the clinic embraces this exciting new chapter. For inquiries and more information, please contact the clinic directly or visit www.allervie.com/pcallergy/.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. AllerVie's providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 135,000 patients in 2023 with world-class allergy and immunology services.
