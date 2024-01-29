MDC offering free programs about kestrels Feb. 10 in KC

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Kestrels are the only falcons in North America that nest in cavities. These small but lovely falcons are found in rural and urban settings, but their numbers are declining in some areas due to a variety of ecological changes. Learn about the American kestrel and how to help them at free Kestrel Nesting programs offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

American kestrel numbers have been limited in some regions by the loss of dead standing trees and forest habitat that provide cavity nesting opportunities. But people can help by installing nest boxes in appropriate habitats. Susie Harris, MDC naturalist, and Tessa Poolman, Missouri River Bird Observatory conservation educator, will talk about kestrel habits, their role in ecology, and how people can help by providing and monitoring nest boxes.

Registration is not required for either session. The sessions are designed for participants ages 10 and older. To learn more about kestrels in Missouri, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZvB. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.